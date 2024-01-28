Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, January 28, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Usman Ododo takes oath as Kogi State governor
In a ceremony marked by pomp, Usman Ododo has been officially sworn in as the Governor of Kogi State on Saturday, January 27th, 2024.Read more
2. Former Buhari’s spokesman, Adesina decries ‘misrepresentation’ of memoir
Former presidential spokesperson Femi Adesina has publicly expressed concern about what he deems “misrepresentation” of the content within his new book, “Working With Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015-2023).”Read more
3. ‘Baseless and malicious,’ Navy reacts to corruption allegation against CNS Ogalla
The Nigerian Navy has denied the involvement of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla in any shady deal.Read more
4. Bomb mistakenly collected by scavenger kills six pupils in Borno
An improvised Explosive Device (IED) killed six Quranic school pupils in Gubio local government area of Borno State on Saturday.Read more
5. Police identifies officer caught on video demanding bribe from motorist in Lagos
The Lagos State police command has identified the officer caught on video demanding bribe from a motorist as Luka Bashayi, an assistant superintendent of police.Read more
6. Troops arrest bandits’ leader, kill 10 others in North-West
Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji on Friday killed 10 suspected bandits and arrested one of their leaders in clearance operations in the North-West.Read more
7. Nigeria boosts economic ties with India, signs $7bn investment deals
A significant boost to Nigeria’s economic landscape has emerged with the signing of $7 billion worth of investment deals with India.Read more
8. Fake EFCC operatives arrested for robbing varsity students in Abia
Police operatives in Abia State have arrested three suspects who posed as Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives to rob students of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike.Read more
9. Umahi orders arrest of street traders in Aba
The Minister of Works, David Umahi, on Saturday, ordered the arrest of some persons trading on the Aba axis of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.Read more
10. Lookman nets double as Nigeria knock Cameroon out of AFCON to reach Q’finals
The Super Eagles of Nigeria have secured their place in the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Saturday night.Read more
