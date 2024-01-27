Baseless and malicious,’ Navy reacts to corruption allegation against CNS Ogalla

The Nigerian Navy has denied the involvement of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla in any shady deal.

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, on Friday, confirmed that Ogalla would be investigated following allegations of corruption by an online platform, People’s Gazette.

The platform in a report titled: “Navy Chief Ogalla in Multi-Million Naira Fraud, Oil Bunkering Scandal,” alleged that the navy facilitated illegal bunkering of crude oil, engaged in a multi-million naira contract-splitting fraud and released oil tankers impounded for transporting stolen crude oil after receiving kickbacks running into millions of dollars.

However, in a statement issued on Saturday the navy spokesman, Rear Adm. Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, described the allegation as a coordinated effort by disgruntled elements feeling the heat of its renewed vigour to fight crude oil theft and illegalities in the nation’s maritime domain.

He said the malicious publication would not deter the navy from continuing the battle to curb oil theft and give oil thieves sleepless nights.

He added that only the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and not the navy has the prerogative of awarding or overseeing oil bunkering contracts.

Ayo-Vaughan described as unfounded, baseless, and malicious the article alleging that the navy chief was in trouble over multi-billion naira oil bunkering and contract-splitting fraud.

The spokesman said: “It is until these processes are duly concluded that such vessels are released to appropriate prosecuting agencies for further actions.

“Indeed, all arrested vessels mentioned in the publication that were involved in crude oil theft and illegal oil bunkering are being investigated and none of such vessels has been released as alleged.

“Secondly, the CNS does not award or oversee oil bunkering contracts; the award of such is the sole prerogative of NNPCL.

“Thirdly, all contracts awarded by the navy follow due process in line with the laws of the federation.”

