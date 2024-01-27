Insecurity: Enugu govt bans scavengers, cart pushers

The Enugu State government has banned the activities of scavengers and cart pushers over insecurity in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, disclosed this after a meeting with the leadership and representatives of the Hausa/Fulani, Igbo and Yoruba communities at the Government House in Enugu on Saturday.

He warned that scavengers and cart pushers violating the order would be prosecuted in line with the state laws without exception.

The SSG, who said the state government had received hundreds of petitions from members of the public protesting the activities of the illegal waste pickers, added that the enforcement of the ban would commence on January 29.

Onyia said: “The Enugu State government is determined to protect every life and property of our citizens. That is our primary responsibility. We will ensure that every threat to the security and peace of the state is eliminated.

“The government will no longer condone the activities of scavengers in the state. We have to rid the state of every vestige of crimes by restoring sanity.

“We want to assure all residents in the state who are into genuine business that we will continue to work towards making the environment safer for them.”

He revealed that the government set up a committee to assess the extent of the threats scavengers posed to the wellbeing of the people of the state after receiving complaints from the public.

“It was established that criminals are now roaming the streets posing as scavengers. Following this establishment, the government activated the law that provides against scavenging activities by outlawing these illegal operators,” he added.

