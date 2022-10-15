Enugu govt suspends monarch over insecurity

The Enugu State government has suspended the traditional ruler of Ekpulato Mgbowo in the Awgu local government area of the state, Igwe Greg Ituma, over a security-related matter.

The state’s Commissioner for Chieftaincy Matters, Dr. Charles Egumgbe, confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Enugu.

READ ALSO: Insecurity in Enugu outcome of leadership failure —APGA guber candidate, Nweke Jr.

He said the monarch was suspended for conduct considered inimical to the security of the state.

The commissioner directed Ituma to step aside from the position pending investigations, subsequent findings and recommendations to the state government.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now