Aisha Yesufu challenges Obi to present plan on police brutality in Nigeria

The Co-Convener of the Bring Back Our Girls campaign, Aisha Yesufu, on Saturday challenged the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, to tell Nigerians how he intends to tackle police brutality in the country.

Yesufu made the call on her Twitter handle.

She made the call a few days after a retired Nigerian Army officer, John Enenche, who opposed the October 2020 #ENDSARS protest was listed in the LP’s presidential campaign council.

The activist was one of the frontline campaigners against police brutality during the protest.

She wrote: “Peter Obi MUST provide the answer on how he is going to tackle police brutality. No ifs or buts about it!”

