IPOB disowns Enugu camp

The proscribed pro-Biafran group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has disclaimed media reports that it has a camp in Enugu-Ezike, Igboeze North Local Government Council, Enugu State.

Comrade Emma Powerful, the Media Assistant of the group, stated on Tuesday that those terrorizing the area were not members of the group.

The Enugu State government had last month ordered a curfew in the area and drafted more security operatives to prevent further attack after a number of abductions were allegedly linked to the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Powerful said in a statement on Tuesday: “We the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by the great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to reiterate once again to the general public especially the people of Enugu Ezike that those in their community and other parts terrorizing them are not IPOB volunteers or ESN operatives.

“The Eastern Security Network (ESN) stopped recruiting personnel since two years ago. Therefore, anybody deceiving and parading himself or herself as joining ESN recently is working with infiltrators and will die in the hands of security agencies.

Read also:2023: Obi plays Nigeria’s dirty politics, we don’t know him – IPOB

“IPOB and ESN do not call our people to bring money to them. Anybody who wish to support ESN Operatives do that willingly and voluntarily without any form of force or threat. The youths of the affected communities must come out and identify these criminals because IPOB is coming out to deal with them.

“Those claiming to be Autopilots without aeroplane are not IPOB family members and we cannot allow them to destroy IPOB’s image. Autopilots are free to do anything in their name but not impersonating IPOB .

“We discovered that those responsible for the recent insecurity in Enugu-ezike and other communities are hoodlums that were recruited by Autopilots who were driven out of Anambra and Imo States. These hoodlums found their way to Enugu-ezike through their henchmen called Chocho and Ejiofor.

“These guys relocated to Enugu to continue their criminalities in these villages. Though they deceitfully recruited some of the bad guys of those communities who thought they were joining ESN. But what they don’t know is that IPOB is not organisation for criminals and we never recruited criminals into ESN.

“But these criminals have ended up using same youths for criminalities instead of fighting insecurity and Fulani bandits masquerading as herdsmen and terrorizing that Aguibeje bush and forests which has a border with Akpanya Community in Kogi state which IPOB-ESN is protecting.”

By Mohammed Oluwatimileyin Taoheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now