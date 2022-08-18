IPOB bashes Uzodinma over claim on end to sit-at-home order

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has stated that it was their leadership, not Hope Uzodimma, the governor of Imo State, who ended the Monday sit-at-home protest.

The group emphasized that Uzodimma lacks the authority to halt any sit-at-home order issued by IPOB.

In a statement on Thursday, IPOB’s media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, claimed that the group had started the “infamous” Monday sit-at-home in 2021 but had since discontinued it on the advice of its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in response to appeals from elders and traditional leaders in the South-East.

The group continued by saying that Uzodimma’s admission that he stopped IPOB’s sit-at-home order in Imo State demonstrated his lack of knowledge.

The statement read in part, “Following the cancellation of the Monday sit-at-home order by IPOB since last year, we the global movement and family of IPOB wish to remind Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma that he did not stop Monday sit-at-home in Imo State but our leader through IPOB leadership did.

“IPOB wishes to remind Hope Uzodinma that he does not have the capacity to stop any Sit-at-Home order initiated by IPOB. Yes, IPOB started the infamous Monday sit at home last year but subsequently cancelled it as advised by our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, due to appeals from the elders and traditional rulers in our territory.

“Uzodimma coming out to say that he stopped IPOB’s sit-at-home order in Imo State shows that he is not properly informed. IPOB cannot give order and Hope Uzodinma will stop it because IPOB is an iroko tree planted by God and nobody can bring it down.

“We are not responsible for any non-existent Monday sit-at-home that Hope Uzodimma is claiming and yabbying about. So long as IPOB is concerned our people are freely going about their businesses on Mondays without molestations.

“Our people love and respect IPOB orders when called upon because they fully appreciate that our struggle is for their wellbeing and that of their children.

“We had long washed our hands off non-existent Monday sit-at-home order and we have repeatedly made our stand known to the people of the region.

“Our people are the IPOB and IPOB are our people. We understand ourselves and we roll together any time any day.”

