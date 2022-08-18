Politics
Court dismisses bid to nullify Adeleke’s candidacy in Osun election
The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday dismissed a suit seeking the nullification of the Osun State governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke’s candidacy in last month’s governorship election in the state.
A member of the party, Awoyemi Lukman, had in his suit urged the court to nullify Adeleke’s candidacy over alleged unlawful action.
He added that the name of the governor-elect was hurriedly submitted by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on March 11.
The INEC and PDP were listed as respondents in the case.
In his ruling, Justice Obiorah Egwuatu dismissed the suit for lack of merit.
Read also:APC’s move to challenge Adeleke’s victory at tribunal a wasteful voyage – PDP
He said the plaintiff lacked locus standi to file the case.
The judge held the suit was statute-barred, having been filed outside the 14 days stipulated by section 285 of the 1999 Constitution.
The section had recommended that all pre-election cases must be filed at least 14 days after the conclusion of the process.
Adeleke was elected the Osun State governor after defeating the incumbent, Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the July 16 election in the state.
