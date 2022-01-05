Enugu schools to resume January 10

The Enugu State government on Wednesday directed all schools in the state to resume academic works on January 10.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Uchenna Eze, who disclosed this to journalists in Enugu, said the state was operating a uniform timetable for public and private schools.

He urged the management of the schools to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.

READ ALSO: Kaduna shuts two Islamiyah schools over alleged defilement of two students

Eze said: “The ministry has informed all schools to observe all existing COVID-19 prevention protocols. The ministry will also work relentlessly to ensure that schools in the state still remained COVID-19 free.

“We are going to do that by active cooperation and collaboration of schools’ management. As schools resume on Monday, the ministry supervisors will move from school to school to ensure all necessary COVID-19 prevention protocols are observed or put in place.

“They must also ensure good spacing of the pupils as well as functional sick bay and first aid box to ensure quick medical attention and isolation of any pupil suspected to fall sick during school hours.

“Pupils must come to school wearing their face masks.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now