Enugu schools to resume January 10
The Enugu State government on Wednesday directed all schools in the state to resume academic works on January 10.
The state’s Commissioner for Education, Uchenna Eze, who disclosed this to journalists in Enugu, said the state was operating a uniform timetable for public and private schools.
He urged the management of the schools to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.
Eze said: “The ministry has informed all schools to observe all existing COVID-19 prevention protocols. The ministry will also work relentlessly to ensure that schools in the state still remained COVID-19 free.
“We are going to do that by active cooperation and collaboration of schools’ management. As schools resume on Monday, the ministry supervisors will move from school to school to ensure all necessary COVID-19 prevention protocols are observed or put in place.
“They must also ensure good spacing of the pupils as well as functional sick bay and first aid box to ensure quick medical attention and isolation of any pupil suspected to fall sick during school hours.
“Pupils must come to school wearing their face masks.”
