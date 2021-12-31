Kaduna shuts two Islamiyah schools over alleged defilement of two students

The Kaduna State government on Friday shut down two Islamiyah schools indefinitely over the alleged defilement of two children in the facilities.

One of the schools, Madrasatul Ulumul Deeniya wa Tahfizul Qur’an, located in Rigasa, was closed over the alleged defilement of a six-year-old girl on the school premises.

The second school which is said to be located at Tsohon Masallacin Juma’a in Kachia, Kachia local government area of the state was closed after a 12-year-old girl was allegedly impregnated by a 50-year-old teacher in the school.

The overseer of the Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority (KSSQA), Idris Aliyu, who supervised the shutdown of the school in Rigasa, told journalists that the six-year-old girl was violated within the school premises.

He accused the school management of attempting to cover up the incident.

He said: “The information before the Ministry of Education showed that the victim’s grandmother went to the school authority to complain, but was allegedly beaten by students and teachers.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai ordered the closure of the Islamiyah school indefinitely until the investigation is concluded and the culprit produced.

“The headmaster of the school will be held responsible for the act until all persons in the school were profiled and the perpetrator identified by the girl.

“The individuals responsible for the violence against the grandmother, especially the headmaster, will also be prosecuted.

“This is in line with the state government’s responsibility in protecting the vulnerable population in the state.”

However, the school headteacher, Kabir Abdullahi, denied the allegation.

He said: “It is not rape. What we gathered is that an unidentified boy injured the girl in her private part with a stick.”

He said the case was being investigated by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Rigasa, Abubakar Bauranya.

The DPO, who confirmed that the case had been reported at the police station, corroborated the headteacher’s claim.

The KSSQA chief also confirmed that the 12-year-old girl was six months pregnant.

