10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, January 1, 2022

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. I will do more to protect Nigerians in 2022 – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Friday he remained committed to the security of lives, and property of Nigerians. Read More

2. ‘Show remorse for your failures,’ Reps’ minority caucus tells Buhari

The House of Representatives Minority Caucus on Friday charged President Muhammadu Buhari administration to show remorse for its failures in the last six years. Read More

3. Buhari worried about alterations in 2022 budget made by NASS

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed concerns about alterations made in the 2022 Appropriations Bill by the lawmakers, after he signed it into law on Friday. Read More

4. Criminals operated with impunity in 2021, CAN President says in New Year message

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Rev Samson Ayokunle has lamented that criminals operated with impunity in 2021 in the country. Read More

5. ‘No elections in Ekiti, Osun in 2022,’ Arrowhead of Yoruba Nation agitation, Akintoye, threatens

The Leader of Ilana Imo Oodua, the umbrella body of the Yoruba self-determination groups, Prof. Banji Akintoye, said on Friday there would be no governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun State in 2022. Read More

6. Nigeria’s survival under Buhari a miracle – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday urged Nigerians to use the New Year to rekindle the virtues of love, unity, and quest for good governance in the country. Read More

7. Lagos nurses to begin warning strike January 10

The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, Lagos, will begin a three-day warning strike on Monday. Read More

8. ‘Enter 2022 with renewed hope,’ Tinubu charges Nigerians

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday urged Nigerians to be hopeful despite the myriad of challenges confronting the country. Read More

9. Naira finally submits to pressure, falls heavily at exchange markets

Nigerian Naira recorded a very terrible loss Thursday as it weakened heavily to the dollar at all foreign exchange markets. Read More

10. Osimhen, Dennis, Abdullahi, Balogun replaced in new Super Eagles AFCON list

Victor Osimhen’s Covid-19 positive test and Abdullahi Shehu’s injury have constrained changes to Super Eagles final 28-man list for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Read More

