‘No elections in Ekiti, Osun in 2022,’ Arrowhead of Yoruba Nation agitation, Akintoye, threatens

The Leader of Ilana Imo Oodua, the umbrella body of the Yoruba self-determination groups, Prof. Banji Akintoye, said on Friday there would be no governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun State in 2022.

Akintoye, who stated this in his New Year message to Yoruba people across the world, said the self-professed South-West freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, would be released soon.

He added that there would be no election in the two states next year.

The Independent National Electoral Electoral Commission (INEC) had earlier this year fixed June 18, 2022, for the Ekiti State governorship election and July 16, 2022, for the Osun State exercise.

The statement read: “With great gratitude to God, I Banji Akintoye, bring this message to all my Yoruba people at home in the Yoruba homeland and all Yoruba people in the Diaspora in almost all countries of the world. In particular, I congratulate all of us who have in one way or another contributed to the Yoruba struggle for self-determination. I thank and congratulate all Yoruba self-determination organisations and agitators.

“In the struggle for Yoruba self-determination, God has granted us a great deal of success towards the attainment of our Yoruba Nation State. Most of our self-determination organizations have grown stronger and more focused and the result is that the Yoruba self-determination struggle has become unassailable.

“The uninformed may be tempted to see only the divisions between and among our self-determination organisations. But the truly perceptive will see that all these apparent divisions are a product of the eagerness of our young people to have a Yoruba country of their own. For our youths, the struggle has started and there is no looking back. Our Yoruba people will do whatever it takes to obtain our Yoruba nation’s sovereignty and our own country in the world.

“The positive achievements of the self-determination struggle are visible in very many directions. For instance, one of our organizations, Ilana Omo Oduduwa has achieved a worldwide structure and image and some more of our other organisations are following suit.

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt recruiting unwanted elements to blackmail me —Akintoye

“From the activities of these organizations, great things are happening. In the past few days, Ilana Omo Oduduwa launched a truly revolutionary invention with the name Pajawiri. Pajawiri is already spreading out like wildfire all over Yorubaland. When it is fully spread out and perfected, it will offer protection to every Yoruba man, woman, and child at any time in any place.

“We Yoruba are pre-eminently a nation of intellect. We are a supremely intellectually gifted nation. In the months to come, more assets will be created by our intellect to surprise the world. In addition, one of our affiliate groups, Yoruba Professionals Foundation (YPF), had, in the last one year, trained over 1, 000 Yoruba People on Knowledge-based Enterpreneurship and Smart Agriculture such as Smarts Homes Automation Technology, Solar Technology, Digital Marketing, Accounting Technologies, Cinematography, Drone Piloting, Mobile Application Development, Poultry Management, Data Science, amongst others.

“The conclusion is that I thank all Yoruba persons at home and abroad who are contributing in big ways and in small ways to the Yoruba self-determination struggle.

“We, Yoruba, humbly and painfully acknowledge that we have a serious security challenge. Another Nigerian ethnic nationality, the Fulani, had for six years now been busy threatening and trying to seize our Yoruba homeland from us by force. They have come killing our people, destroying our farmers’ farms, villages, and farmsteads, raping women and kidnapping people for ransom. They have forced many of our farmers to abandon farming altogether, and they are striving to plunge us into famine and uttermost poverty. They started coming by themselves as cattle herders and militias, armed with sophisticated weapons, but in more recent times, they have been coming increasingly with hired terrorists from the homelands of terrorism in distant parts of the world.

“The Fulani cannot but know who we the Yoruba people are, and they know that we are the largest, strongest, and most educated nationality on the African continent. They know that we are a giant nation that chooses to be humane and gentle. Yet, they have recklessly plunged themselves into this assault on our homeland.

“Happily and proudly, we have been responding to their assault, and our responding is getting stronger and more sophisticated. Pajawiri is the latest addition to our mechanisms of response, and bigger and better ones will soon follow. So I congratulate our youths in all parts of Yorubaland for mounting increasingly stronger responses to the Fulani invasion. One thing is certain, we shall not lose even a square inch of our territory to the Fulani Invasion. Meanwhile, in addition, we shall achieve our self-determination and sovereignty, and then we will not have any Fulani threats or attacks to contend with anymore.

“One notable welcome direction in the struggle for self-determination and for security has arisen in recent weeks. That direction is the increased potency of our spiritual responses. It is true that we Yoruba are a spiritually powerful nation, and it is true that our intrinsic spiritual power has contributed much to our resistance against the invasion. However, in the past few weeks, the spiritual has been seriously accentuated. Only last week, a Yoruba Diaspora group called together all Yoruba people of all religious faiths to launch a spiritual campaign involving the devotees of Yoruba traditional religion, Islam and Christianity.

“From all over the world, Yoruba people are responding to this call for prayers and fasting. And from among the millions who are praying and fasting, countless messages of blessing are coming forth for the whole Yoruba nation. First, our dear son, Sunday Adeyemo, will soon be blessed with liberation from detention. Secondly, the Yoruba people will soon be blessed with their Yoruba Nation State, the greatest desire of their hearts. Thirdly, their new Yoruba country will quickly blossom into a marvellous country of peace, love, and exceptional prosperity.

“Before closing this message, I need to touch on some more issues. The first is that among most Yoruba self-determination advocates worldwide, the determination exists and is growing that there shall be no state governorship and House of Assembly election in our homeland in 2022. The next election that we Yoruba people will engage in will be the first election in our own new country.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now