‘Show remorse for your failures,’ Reps’ minority caucus tells Buhari

The House of Representatives Minority Caucus on Friday charged President Muhammadu Buhari administration to show remorse for its failures in the last six years.

The Leader of the Caucus, Ndudi Elumelu, who made the call in a New Year message to Nigerians also urged the government to find solutions to the myriad of problems rocking the country.

He urged Nigerians to put behind the gloom of the past and approach the year with greater optimism and faith for a better Nigeria.

Elumelu said: “The caucus further charges Nigerians to come into 2022 with thanksgiving to God and reinforced zeal as the year brings us nearer to the end of the calamitous era of an incompetent, suppressive, and anti-people administration in our country.

“Indeed, the New Year presents us with the occasion to triumph over all divisive tendencies, overcome our fears and rekindle the bond of unity, love, tolerance, mutual respect, and understanding towards one another as we prepare for the task ahead.

“More importantly, the minority caucus counsels the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government to be remorseful for its failures, use the New Year for deeper introspection, change its corrupt ways and focus on the wellbeing of the people ahead of its exit in 2023.

“The APC administration should take urgent steps to tackle poverty, unemployment, high costs, and infrastructural retrogression by growing our productive sector and allowing hard-working and creative Nigerians, especially the youths to meaningfully engage, instead of resorting to false performance claims. It should also have a rethink on its borrowing spree and reckless accumulation of debts, which have placed a huge economic burden on our nation.

“Furthermore, the APC-led government should end its lip service and adopt proactive measures to decisively tackle escalated acts of terrorism under its watch. Our citizens have suffered a lot and the New Year should usher in a new lease of life.

“As representatives of the people, the minority caucus remains unwavering in our insistence on accountability and delivery in all sectors of our national life.

“In that regard, our caucus has set out strategic templates for the enactment of critical legislations as well as intensified oversight activities to ensure greater productivity, check corruption, plug all areas of waste and see to it that budgeted resources are used only for the wellbeing of the people and development of our country.

“The minority caucus remains resolute on issues related to the amendment of the Electoral Act and other matters geared towards credible, free, and fair elections that will, in 2023, usher in a government that truly derive from the people and have their wellbeing at heart. In this task, all hands must be on the deck.

“The minority caucus again congratulates Nigerians and wishes the nation a prosperous, peaceful, and more rewarding New Year.”

