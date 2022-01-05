Northern cattle dealers react to IPOB ban on ‘Fulani beef’, vow to boycott South-East

Following the ban imposed by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on the consumption of ‘Fulani beef’ in the South-East, the Amalgamation of Northern Traders in Cattle, Grains and Vegetables, has ordered its members to boycott markets in the region with immediate efect.

As reported by Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday, IPOB had, in a statement, placed a ban on the consumption of beef from ‘Fulani cows’ from April 1.

“Effective from April 1, 2022, Fulani cows will not be used for any social or ceremonial events and festival in Biafraland.

“Only native cows would be allowed in the region from the slated date of the ban,” the group had said in the statement issued by its spokesman, Emma Powerful.

However, while reacting to the ban, the northern cattle dealers said their members are prepared to comply with the directive by “discontinuing its sale their of cattle, as well as grains, onions, tomatoes, yam and other foodstuffs to the South-East.”

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Chairman of Northern Cattle Traders, Muhammad Tahir, the union said its members were not perturbed by the IPOB ban.

“For us, we would always support the indivisibility of Nigeria, but if IPOB wants to secede, then so be it.

“Bilateral trade between us and them is all about wealth creation for the two regions; the cattle we take to them is food and not poison.

“Therefore, if someone rejects your benevolent supply of food to their region, then you stop; because you must not feed them.

“After all, it is a mere unsustainable propaganda, which we’ve been hearing over the years.

“Let us see if IPOB and the South-East region had the capacity to sustain the ban as we are sure their people would soon revolt against due to scarcity of beef and other foodstuffs which only the North can supply,” Tahir said.

