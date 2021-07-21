CDS Irabor to hold security meeting with senior ex-military officers in South East –-Army

The 34 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Obinze in Owerri, the Imo State capital has disclosed that it was done with preparations to receive the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, on Thursday, July 22.

Particularly, Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations of the Brigade, Lt. Babatunde Zubairu, in a statement issued to newsmen in Owerri on Wednesday, said Irabor would be holding a security meeting with retired senior military officers in the South-East geopolitical zone.

According to him, the meeting is aimed at brainstorming to profer possible and lasting solutions to the prevailing security threats in the region.

“The security meeting will be attended by top senior military officers from Defence Headquarters, Abuja. It is aimed at finding lasting solutions to security challenges in the Southeast,” he said.

It would be recalled that the South-East region had been under deadly attacks by gunmen, labelled “unknown gunmen”, who targeted police formations and some government institutions.

Ripples Nigeria reported that unknown gunmen had in April, attacked the police headquarters in Imo and a correctional facility in Owerri, and set free over 1,800 inmates.

The police had accused the Eastern Security Network (ESN), a military arm of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of the attacks, however, the group had continued to deny their involvement in the attacks.

