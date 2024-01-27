Bomb mistakenly collected by scavenger kills six pupils in Borno

An improvised Explosive Device (IED) killed six Quranic school pupils in Gubio local government area of Borno State on Saturday.

An eyewitness told journalists that the IED was among the items a scavenger unknowingly collected and kept in a building near the school.

The bomb exploded on Saturday afternoon and killed the pupils.

Several other persons were also injured in the incident.

The Chairman of Gubio LGA, Mali Gubio Mali, also confirmed the incident.

He, however, said two unidentified mutilated bodies suspected to be suicide bombers were found at the scene of the blast.

