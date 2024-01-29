Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, January 29, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. We’re working hard to tackle inflation, stabilize Naira, end insecurity – Nigerian govt

The Federal Government, on Sunday, said it is committed to bringing down inflation, stabilising foreign exchange rates, tackling insecurity, and creating a truly enabling environment for business and investment to thrive in the country.Read more

2. SERAP threatens to sue 36 state governors, Wike over N40tn LGA allocations

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the 36 state governors in the country and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Mr Nyesom Wike to disclose details of federal allocations meant for local governments in their state and the FCT and the actual disbursement of the allocations to the local governments since the return of democracy in 1999.Read more

3. ASUU accuses Nigerian govt of establishing mushroom universities

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Sunday, accused the Federal Government of establishing “mushroom” varsities with no funding options.Read more

4. Repent or die, Wike warns kidnappers, informants, other criminals in FCT

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has issued a stern warning to informants of kidnappers, bandits and criminals in the territory to repent or die in the hands of security operatives.Read more

5. Atiku urges tight security measures as Niger, others exit ECOWAS

A former Vice-President and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the February 25 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday, called for a tight security measure in the wake of the withdrawal of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger from the Economic Community of West African States.Read more

6. Fubara thanks Tinubu, says ‘I won’t be standing tall without his support’

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Sunday, thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, sayjng he would not have been standing tall in the state without his support.Read more

7. Unilorin female student escapes from kidnappers’ den

A female student of the University of Ilorin, Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, Miss Moyosore Bright of Zoology Department has miraculously escaped from her abductors after she boarded a minibus from the campus.Read more

8. Police arrests suspected kidnapper, killer of one of six sisters, Nabeeha

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, have arrested one Bello Mohammed in Kaduna, who is said be a member of the bandit gang that kidnapped a lawyers family in Bwari and murdered Nabeeha, one of five daughters.Read more

9. West African military regimes withdraw from ECOWAS

The military regimes in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, on Sunday, announced their immediate withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)Read more

10. Like Liverpool’s Klopp, Barcelona’s Xavi announces exit from club

Days after Jurgen Klopp announced his exit plan from Liverpool, Xavi has also done same as he is set leave Barcelona at the end of the season.Read more

