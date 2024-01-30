Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Tinubu meets Atiku’s aide, Daniel Bwala, in France

President Bola Tinubu on Monday met with the spokesman of the Atiku Abubakar campaign organization in the 2023 general election, Daniel Bwala, in France.Read more

2. EFCC re-arraigns impeached Ogun speaker, Oluomo, for alleged N2.5bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday re-arraigned the impeached Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, for alleged fraud at the Federal High Court, Abeokuta.Read more

3. ‘Your book a piece of toilet paper, Buhari knew implications of killing Kanu’, IPOB mocks Adesina

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has described a book by Femi Adesina, a media aide to Ex-President President Muhammadu Buhari as “a piece of toilet paper”.Read more

4. Fubara to pro-Wike commissioners: Don’t destroy my government

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Monday, charged the state’s newly appointed commissioners to promote good governance.Read more

5. Nigerian govt targets 50% reduction in transport fares

The Federal Government is targeting a 50 percent reduction in transport fares with the planned deployment of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) mass transit buses.Read more

6. Gov Yusuf dismisses reports of pact with presidency on Supreme Court judgment

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, on Monday, dismissed reports that he entered a pact with the presidency before the Supreme Court judgment that validated his election.Read more

7. First LNG-powered vessel, CMA CGM Scandola, calls at Lekki Port

About one week after Maersk Edirne, the biggest vessel to berth in Nigerian ports landed at the Lekki Deep Seaport, CMA CGM Scandola, another large vessel, arrived at the port on Monday.Read more

8. CBN releases fresh $500m to clear verified FX backlogs

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reiterated its commitment towards settling all legitimate foreign exchange backlogs within a short time frame.Read more

9. Bolt driver saves passenger on suicide mission in Cross River

A driver with an e-hailing company, Bolt, Mr. Kingsley Benson, on Monday stopped a passenger from committing suicide in Calabar, Cross River.Read more

10. AFCON hosts Cote d’Ivoire stun defending champions Senegal in shootout

The Terenga Lions of Senegal have been knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after hosts Cote d’Ivoire won a shootout in their round of 16 tie.Read more

