Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Ndume tells Tinubu next step to take in fighting corruption
The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Ali Ndume has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to sign an Executive Order on Unexplained Wealth to empower anti-corruption and security agencies to go after Nigerians with questionable riches.Read more
2. Speaker Abass implies service chiefs not doing enough to curb insecurity
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has called on President Bola Tinubu to demand greater performance and accountability from Service Chiefs to stem the rising wave of insecurity in the country.Read more
3. Insecurity: Presidency tackles Atiku for demanding Tinubu’s resignation
The Presidency on Tuesday condemned ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s demand for President Bola Tinubu’s resignation over the escalating insecurity in the country.Read more
4. Tinubu promises justice for slain Ekiti monarchs, as search for perpetrators intensifies
President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, issued a strong statement condemning the brutal killings of two traditional rulers in Ekiti State and vowing that the perpetrators would face justice.Read more
5. EFCC operative tells court how N4.6bn was allegedly diverted for Sokoto governorship poll in 2015
An Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operative, Kazeem Yusuf, on Tuesday told the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court that the sum of N4.6 billion was allegedly diverted to finance the 2015 governorship election in Sokoto State.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, January 30, 2024
6. LP can dislodge APC and PDP in Edo – Abure
The Labour Party National Chairman, Julius Abure, said on Tuesday the party can dislodge the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 21 governorship election in Edo State.Read more
7. IMF lowers Nigeria’s economic growth to 3%, projects decline in global headline inflation
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has lowered Nigeria’s economic growth projections for 2024 to 3.0 per cent from the 3.1 per cent it forecasted in October.Read more
8. CBN injects fresh $64m, says payment of all verified FX claims by foreign airlines concluded
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disclosed that all verified foreign exchange (FX) claims by airlines have been concluded with the payment of additional $64.44 million to the concerned foreign aviation firms.Read more
9. Man sentenced to life in prison for infecting wife’s niece with HIV
Justice Oyindamola Ogala of the Lagos High Court, Ikeja, on Tuesday, sentenced one Richard Saviour to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting his wife’s 14-year-old niece and infecting her with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).Read more
10. Kenya dominate Nigeria as 2024 Paralympics qualifiers begin in Lagos
Kenya’s female Para volley team on Monday kicked off their aspiration to pick a ticket to the 2024 Paralympics with an emphatic 3-0 (25-15, 25-6, 21-15) sets win over Nigeria at the 2024 African Sitting Volleyball Championship (African Paralympics qualifiers) that started in Lagos on Monday.Read more
