Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, February 1, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Senate summons CBN’s Cardoso over Naira ‘plunge’

The Senate on Wednesday summoned the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, over the plunge of the naira in the foreign exchange market.Read more

2. Rivers political crisis heats up again, as Assembly rejects Gov Fubara’s appointments

The Rivers State House of Assembly led by Martins Amaewhule, has rejected some appointments made by the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara over alleged disregard for extant laws in the appointment of people into government offices.Read more

3. Tinubu orders AGF, others to clear cases on Malabu OML 245

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, to clear court cases on $1.3 billion deepwater Oil Mining Lease (OML) 245 in Niger Delta.Read more

4. Keyamo confirms EFCC’s investigation of failed Nigeria Air deal

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, said on Wednesday the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has started an investigation into the Nigeria Air deal sealed by his predecessor, Hadi Sirika.Read more

5. Jonathan to lead Commonwealth Mission for Pakistan’s election

The Commonwealth has appointed former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan as head of its Election Observation Mission for the February 8 general elections in Pakistan.Read more

6. EFCC links religious bodies to money laundering activities

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has made a startling revelation linking religious organizations to suspected money laundering activities.Read more

7. CBN releases fresh directives to check FX speculation, hoarding by banks

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Wednesday issued fresh directives to commercial banks in the country to check suspected cases of excessive foreign exchange speculation and hoarding.Read more

8. FBN Holding appoints Femi Otedola as new chairman

FBN Holdings Plc, a leading financial institution in Nigeria, has appointed businessman, Mr. Femi Otedola as the new Chairman of its Board of Directors.Read more

9. Army recovers 5m litres of stolen crude oil in Rivers

The Nigerian Army has seized about 5 million litres of stolen crude oil worth billions of naira in Rivers State.Read more

10. AFCON: Eagles ready for quarter-final, says Peseiro

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro has expressed his readiness and that of his team ahead of the quarterfinal clash with Angola at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).Read more

