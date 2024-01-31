EFCC links religious bodies to money laundering activities

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has made a startling revelation linking religious organizations to suspected money laundering activities.

Chairman of the commission, Ola Olukoyede, in a bombshell announcement stated that investigations raised serious concerns about potential illegal financial networks within religious circles.

The EFCC boss made the revelation on Wednesday at the Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, during a one-day dialogue on “Youth, Religion, and the Fight against Corruption.”

He noted that religious organisations, institutions, sects, and bodies, had been found culpable of money laundering.

Olukoyede said, “A religious sect in this country had been found to be laundering money for terrorists.

“We were able to trace some laundered money to a religious organisation, and when we apporached the religious organisation about it and we were carrying out our investigation, we got a restraining order stopping us from carrying out our investigation.”

The EFCC boss stated that the EFCC was investigating a N13 billion fraud case when it discovered N7 billion linked to a religious body.

He added that the organization quickly obtained a restraining order to prevent the EFCC from inviting its leaders.

