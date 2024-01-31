FCT, Ekiti, Adamawa, seven others get new police commissioners

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the appointment of Beneth Igwe as the new commissioner of police for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

The approval followed the promotion of 14 Deputy Commissioners of Police to the substantive ranks of Commissioners of Police.

Igwe, before his latest appointment, was on January 17 appointed as the Commander of the FCT Special Intervention Squad by the Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun.

Ani said: “The Police Service Commission has approved the appointment and posting of Commissioners of Police for 10 State Commands of the federation.

“This is coming on the heels of the promotion of 14 Deputy Commissioners of Police to the substantive rank of Commissioners.

“The newly appointed state Commissioners of Police are Peter Opara, former Deputy Commissioner, Administration in Imo State who has been posted to Osun State; Olughemiga Adesina posted to Benue State; Akinwale Adeniran, Ekiti State Command, and Mohammed Abba, Adamawa State Command.

“CP Beneth Igwe has returned to the Federal Capital Territory Command as the Commissioner in charge of the Command. He was once DCP, OPs in the FCT Command.

“Abaniwonda Olufemi, CP Force Secretary’s office has been posted to Delta State Command; Ademola Ayilara, former DCP State CID Lagos Command now heads the Akwa Ibom State Command; David Iloyanomon, former DCP Administration Anambra State Command has been posted to head Taraba State Command; Abayomi Peter takes over Ondo State Command, and Hassan Yabnet is now CP Plateau State Command.

“The PSC Chairman, Dr. Solomon Arase, told the new command CPs that they should rebuild public trust through a robust partnership with the public. He warned that the commission will not accept any excuse for failure to give effective and efficient leadership.

“He assured them that the commission will continue to encourage them but warned that the security of lives and properties in their areas of jurisdiction should not be taken for granted.”

