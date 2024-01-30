Ndume tells Tinubu next step to take in fighting corruption

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Ali Ndume has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to sign an Executive Order on Unexplained Wealth to empower anti-corruption and security agencies to go after Nigerians with questionable riches.

Ndume made the call while answering questions from reporters in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to the lawmaker, President Tinubu would further boost the fight against corruption by signing an Executive Order on Unexplained Wealth.

He said people, especially the political class, must explain their sources of wealth or forfeit same to the Federal Government.

Ndume said: “The next thing now, if President Tinubu wants to fight corruption, would be to sign an Executive Order on Unexplained Wealth in this country.

“Let all these people explain where they got their money, including myself. People should stop talking about trivialities or personal issues; they should talk about national issues.”

