Nigerian govt blames blackout on gas supply, to pay GenCos outstanding fees

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, said on Friday the Federal Government was working to ensure outstanding payments are made to power generation companies (GenCos) to resolve the poor power supply in the country.

The minister stated this in a statement issued in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Strategic Communication and Media Relations, Bolaji Tunji.

He said the blackout being experienced in the country was due to low gas supply to the GenCos.

The minister stressed that the payments were to ensure improved gas supply and increased power generation.

Adelabu said: “This will also enable distribution companies to supply more electricity to Nigerians.

REZD ALSO: TCN blames gas constraints for poor power supply

“We acknowledge the current unsustainable situation, and we expect a turnaround immediately.”

He assured that efforts are being made to ensure a quick resolution of the blackout being experienced in the country.

“In the past couple of weeks, there has been a significant downturn in the level of power supply to Nigerians.

“This had adversely affected production leading to blackouts in some parts of the country.

“This is mainly due to a decreased level of gas supply to generation companies.

“This situation has led to a lower level of energy supplied to load centres, which has affected the supply of electricity to distribution companies,” the minister added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now