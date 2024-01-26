NGX: Investors end week with N138b gain as Japaul Gold leads trading

Investors in the Nigerian equities market ended the week with a profit of N138 billion on Friday.

This is even as market capitalization increased today by N138 billion to N56.038 trillion from N55.900 trillion posted by the bourse on Thursday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) increased to 102,401.88 from 102,149.93 recorded the previous day.

The market breadth was positive as 45 stocks advanced, 13 declined, while 62 others remained unchanged in 11,301 deals.

Japaul Gold led other gainers with 10% growth in share price to close at N3.08 from its previous price of N2.80 per share.

PZ Cusson, Royal Exchange, and Honeywell Flour Mill also recorded 9.92%, 9.86%, and 9.84% growth in share prices respectively.

The Initiate led other price decliners as it shed 6.88% off its share price to close at N2.30 from its previous N2.47 per share.

Jaiz Bank, Tantalizer, and Daar Communications with 6.39%, 6.00%, and 4.26% dip in share prices completed the list of losers in today’s trading.

On the volume index, Japaul Gold traded 59.168 million shares valued at N181.1 million in 402 deals followed by United Bank for Africa (UBA) with 48.687 million shares worth N1.47 billion traded by shareholders in 585 deals.

Universal Insurance traded 39.883 million shares valued at N18.4 million in 170 deals.

On the value index, UBA traded stocks worth N1.477 billion in 585 deals followed by Seplat with N1.086 billion in 90 deals.

GTCO traded equities worth N1.081 billion in 316 deals.

