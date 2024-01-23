NGX: BUA Cement, Seplat among top entities as investors rake in N1.56tr

Investors in the Nigerian equities market went home with N1.56 trillion at the close of trading on Tuesday.

This followed the growth in the market capitalization by N1.559 trillion to N53.967 trillion from N52.408 trillion recorded at the close of trading on Monday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 98,616.97 from 95,768.12 posted by the bourse the previous day.

The market breadth was positive as 17 stocks advanced and 57 declined while 45 stocks remained unchanged in 16,589 deals.

BUA Cement and Seplat Energy led other gainers with 10% growth each to close at N163.35 and N2, 795.10 from their previous prices of N148.50 and N2, 541.00 per share.

Dangote Cement, Eterna, and Meyer with 9.99, 9.92%%, and 9.88% rise in share prices completed the list of gainers in today’s trading.

On the flip side, PZ Cusson, May and Baker, John Holt, Deap Capital, Mutual Benefit Assurance, and Veritas Kapital Assurance led other price decliners as they shed 10% each off their share prices to close at N31.50, N7.38, N2.70, N0.81, N0.72and N0.63 from their previous N35.00, N8.20, N3.00, N0.90, N0.80, and N0.70 per share.

Transcorp, Jaiz Bank, and Wema Bank recorded 9.99%, 9.97%, and 9.95% cut in their share prices respectively.

On the volume index, Transcorp traded 77.711 million shares valued at N1.29 billion in 1,182 deals followed by Sterling Bank Financial Holding with 73.311 million shares worth N485.7 million traded by shareholders in 473 deals.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) traded 52.700 million shares valued at N1.580 billion in 783 deals.

On the value index, Dangote Cement traded stocks worth N3.108 billion in 916 deals followed by UBA with equities worth N1.579 billion in 783 deals.

Access Corp raked in N1.352 billion in 785 deals.

By: Babajide Okeowo

