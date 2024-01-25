Plateau govt seeks probe into Mangu killings amid accusations against Army

Following the tragic death of 30 peopl in Mangu Local Government Area on Wednesday, the Plateau State Government has called for a thorough investigation into the incident, particularly addressing accusations of bias levelled against military personnel.

State Commissioner for Information, Musa Ashoms, made the plea in an interview, highlighting the need for a transparent and impartial investigation to uncover the truth behind the killings.

He further emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and unity within the community, urging residents to refrain from fueling tensions or resorting to violence.

The development followed the allegations by the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in the Mangu LGA, Rev Timothy Daluk, and the Director of Public Affairs, Mwaghavul Development Association, Lawrence Kyarshik, that the military aided the attackers who torched several houses and destroyed properties during the violence.

The Christian body and the MDA questioned the failure of the troops to stop the killings and also demanded the withdrawal of the military from the crisis area.

Speaking on the allegation levelled against the troops, the commissioner stated, “I did not personally go to Mangu but we want the security agents to look into such allegations and make sure that people don’t feel cheated or feel they have taken sides already. The idea behind them going to Mangu is to stop the insurrection and carnage. We cannot have our communities going through these things over and over again.”

While details surrounding the circumstances of the killings remain unclear, the government’s prompt call for a probe demonstrates its commitment to addressing public concerns and ensuring accountability.

The call for peace is equally crucial, as the tragic event has understandably sparked anger and frustration within the community. Commissioner Ashoms’ appeal underscores the need for dialogue and understanding to prevent further escalation of violence and preserve the fragile peace in the region.

