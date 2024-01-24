Police arrests suspected kidnapper, rescues victim in Abuja

Police operatives in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have arrested a suspected kidnapper in the city.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Mr. Haruna Garba, disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the suspect was arrested in Sauka village on January 21 and the kidnap victim was rescued.

The CP said: “Police operatives from Iddo Division received a distress call on January 21 that some armed men in a black coloured Toyota Corolla fired the tyres of a moving Prado Jeep of one Suleiman Sabo.

“Sabo, who was going to his house in Sabon Lugbe, was forced to stop and bundled into the kidnappers’ vehicle, leaving behind his Prado Jeep and his wife.

READ ALSO: Police arrests ‘wanted’ criminal in Kaduna

“The effort paid off when the DPO received information that something abnormal is happening in a particular house at Sauka village.

“The DPO moved in and cordoned the house, behold the kidnapped victim was found with the suspect armed with a Mark IV rifle and 10 rounds of live ammunition.

“He was promptly arrested and the arm recovered from him. The victim was rescued but with gunshot injuries.”

Garba said the victim has been admitted to hospital and is responding to treatment.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now