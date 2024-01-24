Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. EFCC to arraign ex-Gov Obiano for alleged N4bn fraud Wednesday

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will arraign the former governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, for alleged N4 billion fraud at the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday.Read more

2. Miyetti Allah president not in our custody – DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) said on Tuesday night the President of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Bodejo, was not in its custody.Read more

3. Tinubu meets US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday met with the United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.Read more

4. Plateau govt imposes curfew on Mangu LG amid worsening security situation

In response to a deteriorating security situation, Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has declared a 24-hour curfew on the Mangu Local Government Area, effective immediately.Read more

5. Ogun State Assembly Speaker, Oluomo, impeached

Hon. Olakunle Oluomo has been impeached as the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly by 18 lawmakers out of the 26 members of the assembly, during plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Mrs Bolanle Ajayi.Read more

6. INEC charges military, police, others on security for February 3 bye-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday tasked the military and other security agencies to ensure a secure environment for the conduct of the February 3 bye-election across the country.Read more

7. FG, states, LGAs share N1.12tr as revenue allocation for December 2023

The three tiers of government shared N1.127 trillion as revenue allocation for December 2023.Read more

8. Dangote retains position as Africa’s richest person as Otedola moves up in ranking (See list)

Nigeria’s industrialist and Chairman of Dangote Industries Limited, Chief Aliko Dangote has kept his place as Africa’s richest man, latest data by American business magazine, Forbes has shown.Read more

9. Man docked for stealing three cows in Lagos

Police in Lagos on Tuesday arraigned a 30-year-old man, Mohammed Aliu at the Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing three male cows valued at N1.3 millionRead more

10. Super Eagles to face Cameroon in AFCON round of 16

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).Read more

