JUST IN: Super Eagles to face Cameroon in AFCON round of 16

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Having started their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea, the Super finished second place in Group A after wins against Cote d’Ivoire and Guinea-Bissau.

The runners-up of Group A were drawn to take on the runners-up of Group C, meaning the Eagles will take on the Lions in the knockout round.

The Indomitable Lions on Tuesday night came from behind to score two late goals against Gambia as they sealed a 3-2 victory to reach the last 16.

Gambia’s Scorpions threatened to dash Cameroon’s hopes with a 91st-minute goal before VAR intervened.

Five-time champions Cameroon secured second place in Group C on goals scored, and will face the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Saturday.

