NDLEA arrests drug lord with 93 cocaine wraps in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a suspected drug kingpin, Charles Uwagbale, with 93 wraps of cocaine in Lagos.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said the suspect specialized in sponsoring young Nigerians to traffick Class A drugs to Europe, especially Italy.

He added that the suspect was shocked when NDLEA operatives stormed his hotel room and arrested him together with a courier in the Okota area of Lagos late on Friday.

Babafemi said: “The drug lord was preparing a recruited courier to swallow 93 pellets of cocaine meant for distribution in Italy.

READ ALSO: NDLEA secures court order to sell 111 vehicles, motorcycles abandoned by suspected drug dealers

“The recruited courier, Uju Dominic, 35, came from Italy just to ingest the pellets of cocaine on Friday and return to Italy on Saturday.

“True to plan, upon the arrival in Nigeria, the mule was lodged in Golden Heaven Hotel located at Enoma Street off Ago-Palace way, Okota, Isolo, Lagos.

“This is where Uwagbale brought 93 wraps of the class A drug for him to swallow at about 23:45 p.m. Friday night.

“They were in the process when NDLEA operatives who have been on their trail following credible intelligence stormed their hotel room, arrested both, and recovered the drug exhibit with a total weight of 1.427 kilograms.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now