NDLEA arrests artistes’ manager, businessman over distribution of illicit drugs in Lagos clubs

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested artistes’ manager and a businessman for the alleged distribution of illicit drugs in upscale clubs in Lagos.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the suspects were arrested following a tip-off on the shipment of Colorado, a potent strain of cannabis from Los Angeles, the United States.

He added that the first suspect, Oseni Abdulraheem Ayodeji Babatunde, a prominent figure in the Lekki entertainment scene, was arrested on July 23.

Babatunde, according to him, confessed to his involvement in the illegal trade for the past three years and mentioned high-profile clubs, including Quilox, Silver Fox, DNA, and Hot Box as the distribution points.

READ ALSO: NDLEA intercepts 116 bags of Cannabis in Kano

The spokesman said: “NDLEA operatives intercepted 10 parcels of Colorado, weighing 2.50kg, hidden in coffee tins and duvets at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, linked to Babatunde. A subsequent search of his residence led to the recovery of more quantities of the illicit substance along with related equipment.

“The second individual, an Ikoyi-based businessman Nnadi Kingsley Ikenna, who was out of the country when the shipment arrived, was apprehended upon his return on Thursday, July 27. Ikenna admitted ownership of part of the confiscated consignment.

“Several other high-profile seizures and arrests were made as part of this major anti-drug operation underlining NDLEA’s unwavering commitment to eradicating drug trafficking in the country.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now