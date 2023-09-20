Heavy security, journalists barred, as Bauchi gov’ship Tribunal delivers judgment

Security operatives have barricaded all roads leading to the Bauchi High Court Complex, venue of the 2023 Governorship Election Petition Tribunal as well as other major roads in Bauchi metropolis including the main Yandoka Road leading commuters in and out of Bauchi.

The three-man Tribunal led by Justice PT Kwahar is expected to deliver its judgement on the petition filed by candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Sadiq Baba Abubakar challenging the reelection of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of PDP in the March governorship election in the state.

Our correspondent reports that security personnel, comprising police, civil defence and men of the State Security Service mounted several checkpoints.

All vehicular movements to the venue of the tribunal were restricted to ensure maximum security.

Meanwhile, Anxious journalists were denied entry into the High Complex venue of the Bauchi State Gubernatorial Election Petition Tribunal which is expected to deliver its judgment today.

When the journalists got to the last gate into the premises having crossed three other checkpoints, they were told that the Secretary of the Tribunal, Mrs. Hafsat Kings had instructed that journalists should not be allowed in.

Leader of the security personnel at the gate showed a list of accredited media organizations for the coverage of the proceedings, which included NTA, Channels and AIT.

All efforts to talk them into allowing other journalists access failed as they insisted that only the Secretary of the Tribunal could give them directives on who should be allowed.

After a call was put across to her, She allowed NAN Correspondent to get inside leaving other journalists stranded at the gate. Those who could not go in later retreated to the Press Center to await further information.

Meanwhile, the main Ahmadu Bello Way has been blocked by fully armed security operatives comprising Police, NSCDC, Army and other non-uniform personnel.

The ever busy road in Bauchi metropolis has been deserted as traffic was diverted to other roads pending the time the judgement would be delivered.

By Yemi Kanji

