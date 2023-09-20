News
For umpteenth time, Gov Uzodinma again vows to fish out killers in Imo
Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has again vowed that those responsible for the killings in the state would be fished out.
The governor stated this while reacting to the killing of soldiers and policemen on Tuesday in Umualumaku community, Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of the state.
The governor, who visited the scene of the attack on Tuesday evening, also promised the government’s efforts in combating criminality in the state.
Uzodimma, who was accompanied by the security chiefs in the state, expressed sadness over the dastardly act.
“The state government, in collaboration with security agencies, will fish out the perpetrators with a view to bringing them to book”, the governor said.
Read also: Heavy security, journalists barred, as Bauchi gov’ship Tribunal delivers judgment
He also appealed to the leaders and people of the communities in the area to avail the government and security agencies of vital information that could assist in the investigation and immediate arrest of the suspects.
He prayed for God’s mercy for the victims and the fortitude for the families to bear the loss of their loved ones in the incident.
This is not the first time Governor Uzodinma is making such promise to apprehend marauding criminals in the state and end the spate of insecurity in his domain.
Ripples Nigeria reports that Uzodinma among several others, made similar vow two years ago after three traditional rulers were killed while having a meeting at Njaba Local Government Area of the state, while others sustained injuries.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...