Police IG, Egbetokun, presents N2bn to families of deceased cops
Families of police officers who died in active service have been presented N2.08bn cheques by the Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun.
Egbetokun presented the cheques on Thursday to families of police officers who died in the last five years.
While presenting the cheques to 785 beneficiaries at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, Egbetokun noted that no amount of money could equate to the lives of the deceased cops.
The money is a Group Life Assurance and IGP Family Welfare Scheme package.
The IGP said: “We appreciate the stewardship of President Bola Tinubu for his administration’s commitment towards the well-being of police officers, and we urge the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money.
“We understand that no amount of money can bring back the lives of the officers lost, but this will help to cushion the effects of the gaps left behind.”
Also speaking at the presentation of the cheques, the Force Insurance Officer, CSP Lydia Ameh, stated that the cheque disbursement was made possible due to the paternal affection of the IG.
She said: “My sincere appreciation goes to the Inspector-General of Police, whose commitment, valued guidance, and extraordinary leadership role are crucial in ensuring that the Force cleared pending insurance claims which has resulted in the presentation of Group Life Assurance and IGP Family Welfare Scheme cheques to 785 next of kins/beneficiaries of our brave officers and men who lost their lives while on active duty for the Insurance Policy Years of 2015/2016, 2017/2018, 2021/2022, and 2022/2023, amounting to N2,086,801,144.79 which will go a long way to alleviate the sufferings of the families of our departed colleagues.
“While I share the feelings of the families of our deceased officers and men, I wish to express my gratitude to the inspector-general of police and his management team for their efforts which extend beyond procurement of the 2022/2023 insurance policy but include the complete settlement of all pending payments from previous years.”
