News
Osun govt claims Oyetola left behind N76bn debt
The Osun State government claimed on Thursday that former governor Gboyega Oyetola left behind a debt burden of N76bn in unpaid salaries, pensions, and insurance commitments.
The Permanent Secretary in the state’s Ministry of Finance, Mrs. Bimpe Ogunlumade, disclosed this while briefing officials of the new administration on the financial status of the state.
She said: “The breakdown of the salaries and pension-related liabilities are as follows:
“(I) Salary: N29,875,191,128.64
(II) Pension Arrears: N45,375,237,693.40
(III) Group Life Assurance Scheme: N554,644,028.97. Total: N75,805,072,851.01.”
READ ALSO: I left N14bn in Osun coffers for Adeleke – Oyetola
Oyetola had in a farewell message four days ago said his administration left the sum of N14 billion in cash for the new administration.
The former governor added that between 2018 and the time of his exit, his administration had paid N97 billion from the debt inherited from the Rauf Aregbesola administration in the state.
The state government had since countered the claim.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...