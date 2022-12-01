Osun govt claims Oyetola left behind N76bn debt

The Osun State government claimed on Thursday that former governor Gboyega Oyetola left behind a debt burden of N76bn in unpaid salaries, pensions, and insurance commitments.

The Permanent Secretary in the state’s Ministry of Finance, Mrs. Bimpe Ogunlumade, disclosed this while briefing officials of the new administration on the financial status of the state.

She said: “The breakdown of the salaries and pension-related liabilities are as follows:

“(I) Salary: N29,875,191,128.64

(II) Pension Arrears: N45,375,237,693.40

(III) Group Life Assurance Scheme: N554,644,028.97. Total: N75,805,072,851.01.”

Oyetola had in a farewell message four days ago said his administration left the sum of N14 billion in cash for the new administration.

The former governor added that between 2018 and the time of his exit, his administration had paid N97 billion from the debt inherited from the Rauf Aregbesola administration in the state.

The state government had since countered the claim.

