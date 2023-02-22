Osun govt declares Friday work-free for elections

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has declared Friday as a work-free day for civil servants in the state to prepare for the general elections.

The Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Teslim Igbalaye, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Osogbo.

He said the public servants are expected to utilise the opportunity to travel to their various homes for the election.

Igbalaye said: “This is time for all citizens to exercise their voting rights.

“His Excellency again appeals to all residents to be law-abiding as they peacefully exercise their voting rights on Saturday and subsequent elections.”

