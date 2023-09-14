Military claims troops killed 151 terrorists, arrested 456 others in Nigeria’s North-East

The Defence Headquarters claimed on Thursday troops of Operation Hadin Kai had killed at least 151 terrorists and arrested 456 others in Nigeria’s North-East in the last week.

The Director of Defence Media Operation, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba, who disclosed this while briefing journalists on military interventions across the country, said the troops arrested 45 suspected oil thieves and recovered crude oil worth over N1billion in the South-South.

He added that 76 kidnapped persons were rescued during the period.

The spokesman revealed that troops recovered a total of 216 assorted weapons and 443 ammunitions during the operations.

Buba said: “During the course of operations in the last one week, the military neutralized 151 terrorists, arrested 456 terrorists, and arrested 45 perpetrators of oil theft. Troops also rescued 76 kidnapped hostages and denied oil theft of the sum of N1, 011,851,250.

“Troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 21 dugout pits, 56 boats, 138 storage tanks, 235 cooking ovens, 6 pumping machines, one outboard engine, 2 speedboats, 89 illegal refining sites, and the sum of N13, 950. Troops recovered about 1,205,950 litres of stolen crude oil, 452,910 litres of illegally refined AGO, 22,650 litres of PMS, and 3,000 litres of DPK.”

