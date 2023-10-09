Lagos govt makes U-turn on reopening of Ladipo market

The Lagos State government on Monday backtracked on the reopening of the Ladipo Market in the Mushin area of the state.

Reports emerged earlier on Monday that the state government had approved the reopening of Ladipo, Oyingbo, and two other markets in the state after their managements perfected environmental and safety conditions in the facilities.

Others are the Alamutu Plantain Market in Mushin and the Ilepo Market in the Abule Egba area of the state.

The government closed the four markets last week over the filthy environment.

READ ALSO: Union leader urges Lagos govt to reopen Ladipo market, calls for calm among traders

The Managing Director of Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, who made the clarification in a statement, said the Ladipo Market would remain closed because its management had not fully met the safety and environmental measures outlined by the agency.

He said: “Our primary concern is the safety of the people and environmental well-being at marketplaces.

“Reopening is contingent upon strict adherence to the safety conditions set forth by LAWMA. It is imperative that all necessary precautions are taken to prevent any potential risks.

“Several markets had successfully met the outlined safety requirements and had been permitted to resume business, Ladipo Market would also be reopened to business activities once it passed the requisite safety audit.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now