Tinubu appoints Fela Durotoye, 4 others into presidential media team

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the presidential candidate of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) in the 2019 election, Fela Durotoye, and four other persons to the presidential media team.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said Durotoye was appointed the Senior Special Assistant on National Values and Social Justice to the President.

A newspaper columnist, Fredrick Nwabufo, was named the Senior Special Assistant on Public Engagement to the President.

READ ALSO: Atiku accuses Tinubu’s aides of twisting facts on his academic records

Other appointees are:

· Mrs. Linda Nwabuwa Akhigbe —Senior Special Assistant to the President, Strategic Communications.

· Mr. Aliyu Audu —Special Assistant to the President, Public Affairs.

· Mr. Francis Adah Abah — Personal Assistant to the President, Special Duties.

The statement read: “President Tinubu has further approved the secondment of Mrs. Linda Nwabuwa Akhigbe to serve as the Communications Adviser to the President of the ECOWAS Commission.

“The President tasks all new appointees who are serving in the Media & Publicity directorate to uphold the highest standards of decorum and decency in their engagements with all members of the public as they advance the President’s determined bid to renew the hope of Nigerians in a restructured economy and unified society that caters sufficiently to the needs of all, regardless of any differences.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now