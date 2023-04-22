Gowon’s organisation gives reason for suspension of Abia prayer meeting

Nigeria Prays, an organisation funded by a former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, has given reason for the suspension of a prayer rally meant to usher in the Abia State Governor-elect, Dr. Alex Otti, in the state.

The Coordinator of Nigeria Prays in the state, Apostle Chuks Alozie, who addressed journalists on Saturday in Umuahia, said the prayer rally slated to hold on Sunday at the Master’s Vessel Church Worldwide in the state capital was suspended because of the criticisms that trailed the arrangement within and outside the state.

Otti and clerics from the state were expected to attend the prayer meeting.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state had during the week warned Gowon not to hold the prayer and asked the former head of state to apologise to the people of South-East for the role he played during the Nigerian three years civil war of 1967-1970.

The Benue-born former military officer was the Nigerian leader during the civil war in which over three million people were killed.

Alozie, however, insisted that the former head of state, and Nigeria Prays should not be dragged into politics.

He said: “We will continue to pray and strive for the peace and unity of Nigeria, especially Abia State.”

Otti of the Labour Party was declared the winner of the March 18 governorship election in Abia by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

