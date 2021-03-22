Gowon advocates zoning, rotational presidency in Nigeria | Ripples Nigeria

A former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, on Sunday called for zoning and rotation of the presidency among the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

Gowon, who made the call at the 100th anniversary of the Barewa Old Boys Association (BOBA) in Abuja, said rotational presidency was key to peace, tranquility and development of the country.

He also advocated the rotation of the presidency among the 19 Northern states, saying no ethnic group is better than the other.

The ex-military ruler suggested that Nigeria should henceforth have two vice presidents with one of them coming from the zone producing the president and the other elected into power during the election.

Read also: ABURI: Emeka Ojukwu’s unfulfilled promise and the lies of Yakubu Gowon

Gowon also called for the rotation of the governorship position among the three senatorial districts in the states, saying such arrangement would help address the issue of marginalisation.

He said: “The presidency should be zoned and rotated among the six geo-political zones of the country. This is key to peace, tranquility, and the development of our country.

“Also, among the 19 northern states, the Nigerian presidential position should be rotated.”

On insecurity, Gowon added: “Insecurity is giving the Northern region a bad name and image and the need to make the North peaceful again cannot be overemphasized.

“Insecurity in any nation threatens development, law, and order. Insecurity must be ruthlessly dealt with collectively to pave way for the development of the education sector and development.”

Join the conversation

Opinions