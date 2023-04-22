Rights Group seeks resignation of Imo Gov, Uzodinma over recurring killings, insecurity

The Human Rights Writers Association (HURIWA) on Saturday, urged Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma to withdraw from the state’s governorship campaign.

This was in response to the assassination of five police officers and a couple by unidentified gunmen on Friday.

Five police officers were eating at a nearby canteen at the Okpala Junction in the Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of the state when some unidentified gunmen opened fire on them early on Friday.

A couple named Mr. and Mrs. Chinaka Nwagu, who ran a store next to the crime scene, was also killed by the attackers.

The Imo State Police Command said they have launched a manhunt for the unidentified gunmen.

Police spokesperson in the state, Henry Okoye, said the Command had deployed Operational and Tactical teams to the area, to provide security, and apprehend the gunmen.

However, in a statement released on Saturday, Emmanuel Onwubiko, the national coordinator for HURIWA, urged the governor of Imo State to declare his intention to forgo running for governor and a second term in office

Onwubiko also noted the governor’s failure to engage in constructive dialogue with restive youths in the state, while urging the governor to set up a reconciliation commission and pay compensations to the families of the affected victims.

“HURIWA condemns in strong terms the killings of the five policemen on Friday in Imo states and the serial murders of Imo youths.

“We condemn the intransigence of Gov Hope Uzodimma to opt for constructive dialogues with all the restive youths of Imo State. We call on the governor to step down from being on the ticket of the All Progressives Congress for a second term in order to save Imo from continuous killings.

“Gov Uzodimma, if he means well for the state, should announce that he won’t be running in the November governorship poll, then set up a reconciliation commission by offering apologies to families of all those killed including security operatives and civilians.

“He should also pay compensations where possible, offer amnesty and open avenues for peacebuilding through withdrawal and submission of arms by sundry armed groups. But the reconciliation must be sincere and pragmatic.”

