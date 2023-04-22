Sowore scores Buhari low, says he dehumanized Nigerians

Barely few weeks to the expiration of Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Omoyele Sowore, an activist and former presidential candidate, has lamented what he described as Buhari’s poor performance in office.

Sowore was reacting to the President’s speech during a Sallah celebration in Aso Rock, Abuja, on Friday.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in the speech asked Nigerians who he might have wronged in the course of his steering the affairs of the country to forgive him.

Buhari reiterated his fallibility as a human being, adding that no one was perfect.

In response, Sowore in a series of tweets on Friday night slammed the President for allegedly subjecting Nigerians to untold hardships.

He insisted the Buhari-led administration had been characterised by a number of crises which may continue to have their toll on the country.

He wrote: “President Muhammadu Buhari, you just didn’t hurt Nigeria, you dehumanised its citizens, you denied Nigerians of a decent life, you denied children, women, men -old and young- an opportunity to live and thrive.

“You destroyed businesses, you took innocent lives, you destroyed the educational sector, you deprived the sick and infirm an opportunity to be nursed to health. You unjustly detained and imprisoned many. You encouraged violence where you couldn’t carry it out yourself. You created division through religious bigotry and ethnicity.

“Yourself, your family members , cronies and members of your cabal perpetrated untold corruption. You borrowed Nigeria back to the Stone Age!

“Your tenure and the souls you ruined, lives you wasted , opportunities you crushed will continue to hunt and haunt you till the end of time!”

