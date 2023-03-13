Politics
Sowore attacks Obi for not challenging Tinubu’s victory, but electoral process
Following Peter Obi’s resolve to rather challenge the electoral process through which Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) became the President-elect, his African Action Congress (AAC) counterpart, Omoyele Sowore, has slammed the former Anambra State governor for going in that direction.
Obi during an interview on Arise TV on Monday had faulted the conduct of the February 25 presidential election and vowed to challenge the process.
The former Anambra State governor, who described his former Lagos counterpart as an elder brother and father, said he has no grudges against Tinubu.
He, however, insisted that the electoral process through which Tinubu emerged the President-elect, was tainted with countless anomalies.
Obi said: “I have no issues with Tinubu. He is somebody I have so much respect for as a brother and regard as a father.
“I am only challenging the process through which INEC declared him as the President-elect. I have no issues with his declaration as the President-elect.”
Tweeting in a quick reaction to Obi’s clarification, Sowore berated his Labour Party counterpart on his description of Tinubu as an elder brother.
Read also:Sowore hails PDP Abuja protest, accuses INEC of monumental injustice
He said Obi should have challenged Tinubu’s victory, insisting the former Lagos governor carried out the worst electoral robbery in the country.
“Their Uncle @officialABAT carried out election heist of the worst order, @peterobi however still loves him as a fatherly figure, so in a rigmarole, he does not believe in challenging the outcome but just wanna challenge the process. This is like saying someone robbed your house and took everything but you’re only gonna challenge the getaway car maker! Because the robber is a beloved uncle!”, Sowore wrote.
