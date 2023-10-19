WHO to send 100 aid trucks to Gaza Strip daily

The World Health Organisation (WHO) will send about 100 trucks carrying humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip daily.

The WHO regional emergency director for the Eastern Mediterranean office, Richard Brennan, disclosed this to journalists on Thursday in the United States.

He said the US President, Joe Biden, announced that he had secured an agreement from Israel and Egypt to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza via Rafah following his solidarity trip to Israel on Wednesday.

Brennan said up to 20 trucks would enter the sealed-off exclave but is likely to reach Gaza only by Friday.

He said: “We hope to get up to 100 trucks a day. So, we have got to rapidly scale up that assistance. This is not a sprint, this is just the start, this is a marathon.”

Over 3,000 people had been killed and hundreds of thousands of others displaced in the nearly two-week-old conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The conflict which began on October 7 was the worst single bloodbath in Israeli history.

Israel’s military had since attacked targets in the densely populated Gaza Strip with 2.7 million Palestinians.

