International
WHO to send 100 aid trucks to Gaza Strip daily
The World Health Organisation (WHO) will send about 100 trucks carrying humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip daily.
The WHO regional emergency director for the Eastern Mediterranean office, Richard Brennan, disclosed this to journalists on Thursday in the United States.
He said the US President, Joe Biden, announced that he had secured an agreement from Israel and Egypt to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza via Rafah following his solidarity trip to Israel on Wednesday.
Brennan said up to 20 trucks would enter the sealed-off exclave but is likely to reach Gaza only by Friday.
READ ALSO: Ministry claims 470 killed in Gaza hospital blast
He said: “We hope to get up to 100 trucks a day. So, we have got to rapidly scale up that assistance. This is not a sprint, this is just the start, this is a marathon.”
Over 3,000 people had been killed and hundreds of thousands of others displaced in the nearly two-week-old conflict between Israel and Hamas.
The conflict which began on October 7 was the worst single bloodbath in Israeli history.
Israel’s military had since attacked targets in the densely populated Gaza Strip with 2.7 million Palestinians.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....