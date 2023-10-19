Israeli minister takes responsibility for Hamas attack

The Israeli Defence Minister, Youvi Gallant, has taken responsibility for the October 7 attack by the Palestinian militant group, Hamas.

In the early morning of October 7, the group launched a surprise attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip and killed over 1,000 people.

Since then over 3,000 people had been killed and hundreds of thousands of others displaced in the nearly two-week-old conflict between the two old enemies.

Gallant spoke to journalists at a military compound near the Gaza border.

He said: “I am responsible for the defence apparatus. I was responsible for it in the last two weeks, including the difficult incidents.”

The minister added that he has taken the responsibility of leading the Israeli military “to victory in battle.”

“We will be precise and deadly, and we will continue until we complete the mission,” Gallant added.

The heads of military intelligence and domestic intelligence agency, Shin Bet, Aharon Chaliva, and Ronen Bar, have also admitted personal responsibility.

The conflict was the worst single bloodbath in Israeli history.

Israel’s military had since attacked targets in the densely populated Gaza Strip with 2.7 million Palestinians.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now