International
Israeli minister takes responsibility for Hamas attack
The Israeli Defence Minister, Youvi Gallant, has taken responsibility for the October 7 attack by the Palestinian militant group, Hamas.
In the early morning of October 7, the group launched a surprise attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip and killed over 1,000 people.
Since then over 3,000 people had been killed and hundreds of thousands of others displaced in the nearly two-week-old conflict between the two old enemies.
Gallant spoke to journalists at a military compound near the Gaza border.
He said: “I am responsible for the defence apparatus. I was responsible for it in the last two weeks, including the difficult incidents.”
The minister added that he has taken the responsibility of leading the Israeli military “to victory in battle.”
“We will be precise and deadly, and we will continue until we complete the mission,” Gallant added.
The heads of military intelligence and domestic intelligence agency, Shin Bet, Aharon Chaliva, and Ronen Bar, have also admitted personal responsibility.
The conflict was the worst single bloodbath in Israeli history.
Israel’s military had since attacked targets in the densely populated Gaza Strip with 2.7 million Palestinians.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....