UN calls for immediate release of Bazoum over health concerns

The United Nations has called on the Niger military junta to immediately release detained President Mohamed Bazoum due to his debilitating health condition.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, who made the call on Friday, expressed concern over the conditions in which Bazoum, his wife and his son have been kept since they were detained by the junta following the July 26 coup which ousted the president.

UN Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Farhan Haq, who conveyed Türk’s message at a news conference in New York, said Bazoum and his family are believed to be living without electricity, water, food or medicine.

“Further to what the Secretary-General has said about his concerns for President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger, he is extremely concerned about their rapidly deteriorating conditions,” Haq said.

“He said he had received credible reports that the conditions of detention could amount to inhuman and degrading treatment, in violation of international human rights law.

“And he added that those responsible for the detention of the president must ensure the full respect and protection of his human rights and of all others being held,” Haq added

