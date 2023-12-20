Lagos govt orders evacuation of trucks, fuel tankers parked on Apapa-Oshodi highway

The Lagos State government has ordered the immediate evacuation of trucks and trailers parked indiscriminately along the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway.

The Special Adviser on Transportation to the state’s Governor, Sola Giwa, gave the directive in a statement posted on his X handle on Wednesday.

He said the move was to decongest the corridor and reduce the challenges faced by commuters.



The statement read: “The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, said the directive underscores the commitment of the state government to ensuring the smooth flow of traffic and minimising disruptions caused by the persistent presence of these heavy-duty vehicles in the specified location. The order aims to enhance the overall mobility experience for residents and commuters in the affected area.

“Prioritising the safety and well-being of the public, the government emphasises the importance of a clear and unobstructed road network, urging tanker and trailer drivers to comply with this directive or be sanctioned in line with the State Transport Reform Law.”

