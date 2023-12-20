Metro
Teenager stabs girlfriend to death over N5000 in Bauchi
Police operatives in Bauchi have arrested a 19-year-old man, Muhammad Ibrahim, over the murder of his girlfriend in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Ahmed Wakili, who confirmed the news in a statement on Wednesday in Bauchi, said the suspect was arrested by detectives attached to the Operations Restore Peace (ORP) in Sabon Layi, Bayan Gari area of Bauchi metropolis on Tuesday.
He identified the deceased as Emmanuella Ande.
The spokesman said: “The arrest was made following a distress call received from a good Samaritan that on the same date at about 1845hrs, the accused (Muhammad Ibrahim) entered a hotel room of Happiness Garden situated at Bayan Gari where he stabbed his girlfriend Emmanuella Ande ‘f’ of Jos Plateau State, around her upper chest region.
“At that point, the victim screamed and the people around attempted to rescue her. They forcefully opened the door where the accused also stabbed one Zaharaddeen Adamu, 36 years of Makera area Bauchi on his left hand. The intervention of the police operatives saved the accused from mob action.
READ ALSO: Suspected kidnappers reportedly kill vigilante, abduct 4 others in Bauchi
“On receipt of the report, a team of detectives led by the officer in charge of Operation Restore Peace swiftly swung into action, rescued the accused, and evacuated the victim to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) Bauchi where she was certified dead by a medical practitioner and corpse was deposited at the mortuary.
“Similarly, Zaharadeen Adamu was admitted and treated at the police clinic and has been discharged.
“However, the accused was also treated at the police clinic and was discharged and is currently being investigated.
“During interrogation, the accused admitted the allegation against him and confessed that he met the victim on social media, Facebook, sometime in 2023 when the victim invited him to meet her in Port Harcourt city.
Therefore, the accused stole the sum N 400,000:00 from his father’s account to spend a good time with his girlfriend.
“The ugly incident happened when the victim demanded the sum of N5,000 which he (suspect) owed her for previous affairs they had. A heated argument ensued between them and this led to a physical confrontation where the victim sustained a serious injury which led to her death.
“Exhibits recovered from the suspect included one knife. The suspect will be charged to court at the end of the investigation.”
